NAB summons PTI-era ministers with record in NCA scam

RAWALPINDI: As the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million NCA scam, it has also summoned the former cabinet members of Imran Khan government to record their statements.

According to the sources, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar on May 22 and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Faisal Vawda and Ali Zaidi on May 24.

Sources said the NAB had also hinted at summoning the other former cabinet ministers for recording their statements in the same case.

In the call-up notices, the NAB has directed the Imran-era cabinet member and advisers to bring the record on the days of appearance before the CIT.