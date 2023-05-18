NAB summons PTI-era ministers with record in NCA scam

RAWALPINDI: As the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in £190 million NCA scam, it has also summoned the former cabinet members of Imran Khan government to record their statements.
According to the sources, the NAB Rawalpindi has summoned former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar on May 22 and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Faisal Vawda and Ali Zaidi on May 24.
Sources said the NAB had also hinted at summoning the other former cabinet ministers for recording their statements in the same case.
In the call-up notices, the NAB has directed the Imran-era cabinet member and advisers to bring the record on the days of appearance before the CIT.
KARACHI: Jazz — which has the most subscribers in Pakistan — has increased the pre-paid call tariff by10 percent....
Marriyum holds Imran responsible for May 9 attacks
LAHORE: Ex-PM and President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while demanding strict action...
Interim Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi visits ISI office in Faisalabad
ISLAMABAD: At the last moment, a National Accounts Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed...
ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan finally stepped forward to condemn the “detentions and...