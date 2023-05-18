People themselves to ban PTI: Shujaat

LAHORE: Ex-PM and President Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while demanding strict action against perpetrators of attacks on military installations has said the people of Pakistan will themselves ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He expressed these views during a media interaction at the Lahore Press Club while participating in a rally that commenced from the Muslim League House. He emphasised that individuals who engaged in such activities would face legal repercussions under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. He said one could not simply become a leader by inciting people as the position of the army chief was held in utmost respect. “Any action or statement against the army chief will be treated as a defamatory act towards the entire army,” he said and affirmed his intention to contest next elections under his party’s banner and focusing on promoting its agenda. “Despite efforts to form a joint platform with all parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to contest elections, they were unable to reach a consensus on a joint fight,” he said and added no one would be allowed to disrupt peace through vandalism.

PMLQ Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar and General Secretary Punjab Shafay Hussain also addressed the rally. Sarwar expressed his concern over the actions of a few troublemakers, stating that they succeeded in doing what India and terrorists could not do. He stressed the need to take strict action against these individuals, saying that their actions brought shame to everyone. Shafay said such occurrences were unparalleled in Pakistan’s history. He emphasized that true freedom was attained on August 14, and anyone who spoke of genuine freedom was referring to that significant date. The rally participants carried posters and banners with slogans in favour of the Pak Army and chanted pro-army slogans.