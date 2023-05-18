IHC extends Imran’s bail till 31st in all cases

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is at the Islamabad High Court. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in any case registered against him in Islamabad till May 31.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb passed the order on a petition filed by Imran Khan pleading the court to direct the gove

rnment to provide the details of all the cases registered against him and restrain the authorities from arresting him.

Justice Aurangzeb extended the PTI chairman’s interim bail and also barred the police from arresting him till May 31.

Additional attorney general, advocate general and state counsel appeared before the court, while Barrister Gohar Ali appeared on behalf of Imran Khan. The federal government requested the court to give it some time to provide the details of all the cases against Imran.

Accepting the federal government’s request, the court adjourned the case till May 31.

Earlier the PTI chairman’s lawyer submitted an application seeking his client’s exemption from the court appearance.

It was stated in the petition that Imran’s arrival at the court might create law and order situation. It said the PDM staged a protest outside the Supreme Court a couple of days ago.

The court accepted the PTI chairman’s request: