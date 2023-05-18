Imran fears arrest, says his house besieged

PTI chief Imran Khan being interviewed by Sky News' Cordelia Lynch at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on May 13, 2023. — Screenshot of a YouTube video

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that police have surrounded his Zaman Park residence in Lahore — where he is currently residing — and expressed fears that he could be taken into custody.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have [sic] surrounded my house,” the PTI chief said in a tweet.

Khan was arrested on May 9 — the day when the country witnessed deadly protests — in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, but a court later granted him bail.

Later, addressing his party workers, the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office in April last year — that if the police come with a search warrant to carry out an operation at his Zaman Park residence, he would not put up resistance against them.

“I have just heard that 40 terrorists are hiding at my residence. Please do come here [but] in a civilised manner and don’t attempt to storm my residence,” he said while addressing his supporters.

“If 40 terrorists are present at my house, then my life is also in danger. Please carry out a search operation but tell me the names of terrorists and we will show you our entire house.”

He also warned against using the search operation against terrorists as a pretext to attack his house saying “don’t fan this fire any further”.

His statement came as the interim Punjab government has given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to hand over the “30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge” at the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence to the police.

“PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course,” said Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore earlier today. He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these “terrorists” as it had credible intelligence reports.

“The intelligence report that has come is very alarming,” said Mir. He added that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the “terrorists” in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

In today’s address, Khan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government was not going to hold elections in the country even if they had to violate Constitution.

The ruling alliance is afraid that Khan will come into power if the elections are held and reopen their corruption cases worth billions of rupees.

Referring to the ongoing crackdown on the PTI leaders and workers over their alleged involvement in violent protests, the deposed premier expressed concerns that “whatever is happening will trigger a huge backlash that will cause more damage”.

While denying any role in the ransacking of public and military installations following his arrest on May 9, the PTI chief said they were moving the court to form a judicial commission to probe the countrywide riots.

“We have received evidence [that] miscreants were infiltrated who had weapons and were asking people to attack the Corps Commander House,” he remarked.

Khan said as many as 25 workers of PTI were killed and 700 were receiving medical treatment after they were shot at during the violent protests.

Besides, he said thousands of workers and leaders had been put in jail.

“Listen to my interviews, I defended my army in the world,” Khan said, adding that foreign lobbies wanted to weaken the military.

Defending his tirade against military, the former prime minister said that he always criticised the army for its “betterment”.

The PTI chairman said that he never thought he could live anywhere except in his own country. Whatever facilities are available in a foreign state it can never be in my native country, Khan said, adding: “I will be a second-class citizen [there].”

Referring to ongoing political situation emerged after the May 9 violent protests and attacks on the military installations — including the General Headquarters — the deposed premier blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement — multi-party ruling allice — for bringing the PTI and the armed forces face to face.

“On May 9, I told [the authorities] that I am ready for arrest if they have warrants,” Khan added. Expressing his anger over the way he was arrested from the Islamabad High Court by the Rangers personnel last week.

The former prime minister said, “I was whisked away as if I was the biggest terrorist.”