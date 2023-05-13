PM Shehbaz visits vandalised Jinnah House, says govt stands by army

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday visited the burnt residence of the Lahore corps commander house, also known as Jinnah House, which was attacked by violent protestors after arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al Qadir trust case, sources told Geo News.



During his visit, the sources said, PM Shehbaz — accompanied by Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi — extended solidarity with the country’s military leadership.

The premier and interim CM Naqvi also visited the injured law enforcement personnel including Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi at the Services Hospital, where he had his eye operated, which was hit by stone-pelting during angry PTI supporters' protests.

PM Shehbaz will now preside over a meeting at the Safe City office following his arrival and will briefed by the chief minister about the law and order situation of the province. Meanwhile, important decisions will also be taken regarding maintenance of law and order in Punjab.

After the PTI chief was taken into custody on May 9, protestors barged into the Jinnah House in Lahore, which is the residence of Lahore corps commander, to demand the release of their leader.

Reacting to the vandalism by protestors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said May 9 — the day when chaos gripped the nation — would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

“Soon after [Khan’s arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised,” the military’s media wing said.

The PTI, however, denied involvement in the violence that ensued terming ISPR statement “against ground realities”.

"We believe in achieving our goals by remaining peaceful, non-violent, and adhering to the Constitution and law. PTI has always discouraged deviance from the Constitution and law," a statement released by the party read.

Following the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) and ransacking of the Lahore Corps Commander’s home, authorities have registered cases against senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.