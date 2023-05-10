May 9 to go down as 'dark chapter' in Pakistan's history: Army

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on April 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army — in a rare response — said Wednesday that May 9, 2023, will be remembered as a "dark chapter" in the country's history — the day when chaos gripped the nation following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said after the PTI chief’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court on National Accountability Bureau’s orders, a “well-thought-out plan” was witnessed in which the army was targetted.

“Soon after [Khan’s arrest], there were organised attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were raised,” the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR called the PTI leaders “hypocrites” for inciting their workers against the armed forces on the one hand, and other, they were praising the military — in a bid to overshadow their criticism.

“On the one hand, these evil elements vigorously stir up public sentiments to fulfil their narrow and selfish goals and on the other, they do not get tired of highlighting the importance of the army for the country while throwing dust in the eyes of the people. This is an example of hypocrisy.”



More to follow...