Punjab to constitute JIT to probe attack on corps commander house

Violent protesters barge into the Jinnah House following arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — Twitter

Punjab government Saturday decided to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the vandalism and violent protests in the province triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The government also aims to track down miscreants who took part in the violence across the province since Khan’s was taken in custody on May 9.

The JIT will investigate arson and attacks on the Jinnah House as well as civil and military facilities, and present a comprehensive report to the government.

After PTI chairman was taken into custody, the violent protesters across the country — in their bid to demand his release — attacked sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House which is the home of the Lahore corps commander, desecrated martyrs monument, arsons, impeded national broadcast, blocked the Swat Motorway, burned Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings, and directed their violence towards government officials and citizens, and even set ambulances on fire.

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting held with his cabinet in the caretaker administration to review the province’s law and order situation, ordered speeding up action against criminals found involved in the violence.

“Geo-fencing will be conducted of all destructed areas,” Naqvi said.

The provincial chief minister added that all cases against the miscreants will be tried in the anti-terrorism court.

“No sinner will be spared and no innocent will be held,” he said.

Interim CM Naqvi asserted that all troublemakers will be brought to justice with evidence. “The elements that attacked civil and military property will not escape severe punishment. A zero tolerance policy has been adopted against miscreants.”

He added that the situation of law and order in Punjab is improving and the government will ensure the safety of people’s life and property.

“The entire force is on alert to thwart the nefarious intentions of criminals,” he said with the provincial administration’s resolve to heckles violent elements.

Section 144 imposed

Punjab government also extended Section 144 by four days in the province, a notification issued late Friday night stated.



The Punjab home department issued a notification, which said, “All kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions and protests are prohibited in the jurisdiction of Punjab province.”