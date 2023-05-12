PTI protests: How many vehicles were damaged, burned?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran gather beside the burning car on a blocked road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 led to violent protests in Karachi during which dozens of vehicles were either damaged or burned by the infuriated party activists.

Violent protesters took to the streets in several cities across the country, vehemently protesting their leader's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Karachi was one of the cities where supporters of PTI unleashed havoc.

According to the details provided by the police, over two dozen vehicles were damaged and their windows were broken in the last three days in the port city.

The Rangers' post in the city's Nursery was set on fire while two Peoples buses and two water tankers were also burned.

A prisoners' van was also set on fire while more than two dozen motorcycles were burnt in the city.

On May 10, the protesters set fire to a police mobile on University Road, during which 10 policemen, including the superintendent of police (SP) and deputy superintendent of police, were injured at Sharea Faisal

The police said that more than 10 cases have been filed against 400 people under the provisions of arson, rioting, and interference in state matters including PTI leader Aftab Siddiqui, Raja Azhar, and Khurram Sher Zaman. Moreover, about 250 people have been arrested including PTI's Ali Zaidi.

DG Parks Karachi Junaid Ullah said that many trees have also been damaged due to protests on Shaara Faisal while more than 70 trees have been burned.