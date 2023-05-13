 
Section 144 extended by four days in Punjab

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday extended Section 144 by four days in the province.

The Punjab home department issued a notification, which said, “All kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions and protests are prohibited in the jurisdiction of Punjab province.”