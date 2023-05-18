Attack on properties condemned

LAHORE:Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Bader in a statement on Wednesday condemned the attitude of political activists, who set ablaze the historic fighter jet of MM Alam on May 9 with which he shot down several Indian jets in 1965 war.

He said the mob also attacked and damaged the Corps Commander House also known as Jinnah House and several government buildings. 'Pakistan People's Party workers have never shown such a destructive attitude even in different tragedies like martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he added.

He said that his father Jehangir Bader and several other Pakistan People's Party leaders carried out strenuous efforts for the restoration of democracy. He said when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred, the Pakistan People's Party Jiyalas set themselves ablaze but they did not cause any damage to their country. Even when Benazir Bhutto was martyred, no one attacked any public or private properties, he added.