Those who shamed nation on May 9 to face law: COAS

COAS General Asim Munir (left) during his to the martyrs' monument in Sialkot, on May 17, 2023. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday reassured troops that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on 9th May would certainly be brought to Justice.



He was addressing officers and troops during his visit to the Sialkot Garrison.

Upon arrival, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and paid rich tribute to the Shuhada.

He said the martyrs had been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people.

The COAS said the state of Pakistan and its armed forces will always hold the martyrs and their families in high esteem and continue to honour their supreme sacrifices.

”No one will be allowed to disrespect our Shuhada and their monuments, as they are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan,” he maintained.

He underscored that the recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents will never be allowed again at any cost.

The army chief appreciated the formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism. During his interaction with officers and troops, he emphasised focus on the army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges, including propaganda warfare.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols and sensitive installations on May 9 lay in the contents of Imran Niazi’s speeches over the past year.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan had liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between the truth and falsehood.

“Imran had also relentlessly maligned and attacked the armed forces and the sitting army chief and very cunningly prepared his cult with the slogans of ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ aimed at inciting them to violence we witnessed on May 9. Listen to his speeches and you will get your answers,” Shehbaz tweeted with the hashtag #SayNoTo9thMay.