Wednesday May 17, 2023
National

HRCP opposes trying civilians under Army Act

By Our Correspondent
May 17, 2023

LAHORE: The HRCP has opposed the use of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 and the Official Secrets Act 1923 to try civilians. While those responsible for arson and damaging public and private property during the recent protests should be held to account, they remained entitled to due process, the HRCP said in a statement issued on Tuesday. It said all those civilians tried under these acts in the past should also have their cases transferred to civil courts.