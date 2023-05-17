Over 30 countries’ scholars attend Chemistry moot

LAHORE: A three-day second international conference on “Trends and Research in Chemistry” started at the University of Education (UOE) here Tuesday. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural ceremony while the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir was the chief guest. The eminent researchers and scholars from more than 30 countries, including USA, Netherlands, France, Malaysia, China, Great Britain, Bulgaria, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia etc are participating in the hybrid conference. Besides, scholars from different universities of Pakistan are also participating in this conference. Around 100 research papers will be presented by researchers and scholars in the conference. Chairperson of the UOE Department of Chemistry Prof Dr Mian Habib ur Rahman briefed that the conference was aimed to provide a platform for researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to share their research findings, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the field of chemistry. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha highlighted the importance of chemistry in our daily lives and the role of universities in promoting research and innovation.