Siraj writes to CJP for release of Baloch leader

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Atta Bandial demanding him to fix date for hearing bail application of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, leader of ‘Give Right to Gwadar’ movement.

Sirajul Haq also called upon the CJP to declare arrest of Baloch leader in a fake case as illegal and grant him bail in the same case.

The JI top leader also drew attention of top judge of the apex court towards circumstance which created unrest among people of Balochistan, particularly those residents of Gwadar. “Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was taken only for the rights of people of Balochistan and movement led by him was peaceful,” he said.

Sirajul Haq in his letter further said that the detained leader through his movement which started over two years back drew attention of national and international media for rights of Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan.

As a result an agreement was reached with the provincial government but it was not implemented. Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, he said, staged two months long sit-in and one day the police attacked peaceful sit-in and the force resorted to firing, teargas shelling and also damaged private property. During the process, a police personal was killed due to fire but at that Maulana who was not present there at that time was arrested after registration of case along with other workers.

Sirajul Haq said that Maulana Hidayatur Rehman was still in prison despite the fact that other workers had been released on bail. He said that concerned courts were also pressurised to reject his bail applications. “Maulana is political leader and worker and he has been kept in jail for the last four months,” he regretted.