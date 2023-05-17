Blood donations collected for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.
The camps were held in Bagh-e-Naran in Peshawar, Sub-jail in Jamrud and Sub-jail in Charsadda where people, police and prisoners donated blood for the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders, said a press release on Tuesday.
Dr Gulalai Arshad and Dr Shakil Ahmad supervised the blood donation camp in Bagh-e-Naran in Peshawar, where a large number of students of Khyber Medical College and other people donated blood.
Similarly, many people, police and prisoners also donated blood in the camps held in Sub-jail in Jamrud in Khyber district and Sub-jail in Charsadda.The Frontier Foundation team comprising Public Relations Officer Nasrullah, Medical Technicians Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Usman, Ikramullah, and Lab Technicians Ubaidur Rahman and Manzoor Ahmad supervised the blood donation camps.
Dr Haji Gul, Muhammad Shehryar and other police personnel fully supported the Frontier Foundation team in collection of blood donations and termed it a big step towards supporting the patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and others.
The blood was screened after collection.Meanwhile, Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the secretary Home, Inspector General of Prisons, high-ups of police, students and prisoners for the blood donations.
He said that people from all walks of life had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.He said that it was the exemplary spirit of people that had kept the hope of many families of patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders alive.
