Kashmiri leader urges G20 to take cognisance of HR violations in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD/ BHIMBER: Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) President Engineer Afzal Ziai has written a letter to the ambassadors of the G20’s member countries in Islamabad, urging them to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He also asked them to take practical steps to promote economic development and prioritise peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.The Kashmir Freedom Movement (KFM) is an indigenous political party and civil resistance movement dedicated to advocating for the rights and aspirations of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir and works to promote the Kashmiris’ cause of self-determination and end to human rights abuses in the region.

In his letter, Engineer Ziai highlighted the continued human rights abuses and oppression suffered by the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian occupation and called on the international community, particularly the G20 member countries, to take concrete measures towards the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and put an end to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He also highlighted the impact of ongoing conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a source of instability and suffering for the people of the region for many decades.The KFM president said, “The Kashmiri people have been subjected to inhuman treatment at the hands of the Indian security forces for decades. The world cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these atrocities. It is the responsibility of the international community to take action and ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are granted their fundamental human rights.”

He said the Indian government unilaterally changed the UN-recognised status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir through enforced annexation on August 5, 2019, adding that India bifurcated the areas of the State of Jammu and Kashmir under its administration and created two new union territories.

He said the Indian authorities are clamping down on civil liberties and putting the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir under the direct rule of two Lt. governors appointed by the Indian government and putting the entire state under direct military occupation.

“The KFM appeals to the G20 leaders to reconsider the venue for the upcoming third tourism working group meeting, which is scheduled to be held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This decision has the potential to legitimise the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and further marginalise the voices of the Kashmiri people, who have endured decades of human rights violations and political instability,” the letter said.

Engineer Ziai said the KFM urges the G20 leaders to raise awareness about the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as the conflict is not just a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan but involves the aspirations and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Therefore, it is important to include the people of Jammu and Kashmir in any future effort to resolve the conflict.”

He further said the KFM believes that a peaceful resolution of the conflict, based on the principles of the right to self-determination, justice, and democratic rights, can be achieved by comprehensive dialogue amongst all the concerned parties. “They appeal to the G20 leaders to make the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict a priority in the leaders’ declaration at the G20 summit. They call on the G20 leaders to take practical steps towards this end, including encouraging dialogue and constructive engagement between the people of Jammu and Kashmir, India, and Pakistan, and supporting the implementation of confidence-building measures and the promotion of economic development in the region,” he said.

He said the KFM believes that resolving the Jammu and Kashmir conflict urgently can promote peace and stability in South Asia and contribute towards sustainable development and wellbeing of the people of the region.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered for too long. We urge the G20 member countries to take action to put an end to the human rights abuses and ensure that the Kashmiri people are granted their right to self-determination,” he concluded.