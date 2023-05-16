Rallies staged in support of Pak Army

PESHAWAR: Rallies were staged on Monday in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rallies are being taken out to condemn the attacks on the army installations during the protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).In Nowshera, a well-attended rally was taken out on the call of various civil society organizations in the district to express solidarity with the army in the wake of attacks on its installations during the PTI’s protest.

Carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour of the army, the participants said that the security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country. They said that the Pak Army was an asset to the nation as the soldiers were rendering sacrifices for the protection of the motherland. The demanded that the ones, who were involved in the attacks on the army installations should be brought to justice and punished in accordance with the law of the land.

The rally was led by Mian Azizuddin Kakakhel Advocate, Tehreek Islahat Chairman Kashif Khan and Khalid Khan Afridi of the traders union. In Landikotal, the elected members of Local Government and residents arranged a rally to show solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally was led by former Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Sher. The participants carrying national flags marched from Tehsil Compound and passed through Bacha Khan Chowk and gathered outside the Khyber Press club in Landikotal.

Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, social worker Muhammad Islam Shinwari and others said that they stood by the Pakistan Army, condemning the PTI for attacking national installations and causing destruction.

The participants urged the political party leaders to stop tirade against the state institutions. They said the political leaders should solve the issues in a peaceful manner and shun violence. The participants in the rally urged the government to bring the culprits to justice and take steps to avoid such happenings in future.

They said anti-Pakistan elements wanted to destabilize Pakistan so that they could accomplish their nefarious agenda. In Kohat, the Property Dealers Association staged a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally started from Ali Town and culminated at the Kachehri Chowk. Social workers, members of the trader community and people in general attended the rally. The speakers said the country was faced with internal and external challenges which could be overcome only by standing with the Pakistan Army.