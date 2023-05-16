Lyon not worried about ‘Bazball’

SYDNEY: Australian spin king Nathan Lyon dismissed concerns on Monday that England could use short boundaries for the upcoming Ashes to supercharge their attacking "Bazball" strategy, saying it worked both ways.
The Times in London reported this month that the hosts had discussed bringing in the boundary ropes to the minimum 59 metres permitted by the International Cricket Council. That would help England´s explosive top-order batsmen punish Australia´s bowling attack, spearheaded by Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
But 119-Test veteran Lyon pointed out that Australia´s batsmen would also profit. "Travis Head´s pretty excited about the 59-metre boundaries as well," Lyon told cricket.com.au.
Off-spinner Lyon, who has taken 482 Test wickets -- 101 of them against old foes England -- is relishing facing the fearless approach of captain Ben Stokes and the rest of England´s batsmen.
"I´ve planned for that and I´m excited by that challenge," Lyon said. "I want to challenge myself against the best players, and this brand of cricket they´re playing is certainly bringing the crowds back.
"I´ve been hit for six... it must be getting close to 300 (times) now for me. "I´m not worried by it at all, I´m not scared by it. It provides a chance (of taking wickets) in my eyes."
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation is unlikely to get any financial or administrative support from the...
LONDON: Cricket chiefs on Monday announced they are scrapping the contentious "soft signal" rule and making helmets...
ROME: Carlos Alcaraz slumped to a third round defeat at the Italian Open by unheralded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan on...
DERBY: Mickey Arthur, the former head coach of Pakistan, has made a comeback, this time to serve as Director Pakistan...
LAHORE: Army's Mohammad Qasim and Punjab's Shamama Rehman blasted their way into the men's bantamweight semi-finals...
LONDON: Mustafizur Rahman took four wickets before Hasan Mahmud held his nerve as Bangladesh beat Ireland by just five...