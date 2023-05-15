In 2011, the United Kingdom was gripped by a series of violent riots that spread like wildfire throughout its cities and towns. Birmingham, Coventry, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, and Nottingham were all plunged into a state of lawlessness as thousands of people took to the streets, wreaking havoc and destruction wherever they went. There was rioting, looting, arson, robberies, assaults, and murders. In several violent clashes, police vehicles were destroyed. The human cost of this catastrophe was immense — five people lost their lives, while 205 were injured, including 186 police officers. Shockingly, rioters attacked 2815 homes and businesses, leaving a trail of destruction. This tragic event serves as a warning to us all of the destructive power of unchecked anger and violence.



In the aftermath of the riots, ‘Rioters Courts’ were established. The purpose of these courts was to provide swift and efficient justice for those accused of involvement in the riots as well as to send a message that such behavior would not be tolerated. The performance of Rioters Courts was very effective, as they were able to process a large number of cases quickly and hand down appropriate sentences to those found guilty. Italy has special courts known as ‘fast-track courts’. Japan has a system of ‘summary courts’. South Africa established ‘mobile courts’ to quickly and efficiently process cases. India has ‘fast track courts’. In the United States, the Federal Riots Act established special courts to deal with civil disorder cases. In Canada, the Emergency Measures Act established ‘special courts’ to deal with security-related cases. In France, the State of Emergency Act established special courts to deal with national security cases. In Spain, the Organic Law on Public Security established ‘special courts’ to deal with cases related to public order and security. Our own government, in the aftermath of the Army Public School attack in 2014, established ‘special courts’ under the 21st Amendment to the Constitution. Under the ‘special court’ system, military officers were appointed as judges to preside over terrorism-related cases.

In light of the events that occurred on May 9, it is imperative that Pakistan establishes “Rioters Courts.” These courts can expedite justice for cases related to riots and other forms of civil unrest, providing a swift and efficient system for handling such cases. Moreover, the mere existence of these courts can serve as a deterrent to potential rioters, as they would face severe punishment for their actions. This can prevent future instances of rioting and unrest, thereby promoting peace and stability in our society.