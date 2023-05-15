Four killed, nine hurt in AJK road accident

MUZAFFARABAD/GARHI DUPPATA: At least four passengers including two women were killed and nine other seriously injured when a jeep carrying them plunged into a deep ravine near Garhi Duppata town, some 50 kilometers from here, on Sunday evening.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Sardar Adnan Khurshid said that the jeep was carrying local wedding party in village Moian Syedan near Ghari Duppata Town when driver lost control over the steering due to bad condition of the road and over-loading and fell into a deep ravine.

Four passengers including two women identified as Salma Bibi, Samina Bibi, Ghulam Mustafa and Waseem Ahmad died at the spot while nine injured were evacuated to Rural Health center in Ghari Duppata town from where three critical injured were referred to CMH Muzaffarabad.