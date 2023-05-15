Woman injured in acid attack by husband

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman received burn injuries on her face and neck when her husband threw acid on her near Lahore Railway Station. The victim identified as Sidra had 5% burn injury on her face and neck. The accused Rafique, a resident of Misri Shah, had contracted love marriage with Sidra. He had nurtured a grudge against his wife who used to forbid him from taking drugs. On the day of the incident, the victim had an exchange of hot words with her husband over the issue, on which the accused got infuriated, threw acid on her face and fled the scene. The woman was admitted to hospital.