Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a student of pre-medical and a regular reader of your column. I have a lot of interest in studying Genetics but I am told there is no scope for Genetics in Pakistan. I am also thinking of considering Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Pathology, or Biochemistry as my subjects. Do they have any scope in Pakistan? What kind of jobs can I get in Pakistan if I do a bachelor's or master's in any of these subjects? Please guide me regarding my future studies plans. (Sharifah Khadim-Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Sharifah, I was quite surprised to read your email identifying that Genetics in your view will have little scope in Pakistan. This is not true as Genetics and all allied Biomedical Sciences, including the specialisms that you have mentioned all have great scope in Pakistan and in the world generally. There is huge research going on in all the above areas that attract great funding for further opportunities.

Q2: Dear sir, I completed BSCS in 2019 and after that I wanted a good job according to my degree but after about four years, I could not achieve this. I need a job on an urgent basis or any successful business. Kindly guide me about this. (Tassawar Ameen Khan, Taxila Wah Cantt)

Ans: Dear Tassawar, at times it takes a little longer than you expect to get a job. Hence you need to keep on applying and if you do not succeed and the best way is to take an internship paid or unpaid that will help you to enter organisation and gain experience. It may be possible that since you do not have any previous job experience or training people are reluctant to hire you so an internship programme will help you to understand the workplace and you may be able to develop a CV with some relevant experience which will ultimately help you towards career opportunities.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I completed college this year. I tried in various institutes but in the end I got admission to Computer Science in Fast University. I have not been able to blend in so much and I also attended classes of Industrial Engineering in UET but that didn't satisfy me as well. I am somewhat puzzled and therefore seek your guidance. I hope you give me advice to the best of your knowledge. (Fazeel Akhtar Mayo, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Akhtar, I would strongly recommend that you make up your mind and be serious about any one of the areas that you have been given admission to pursue the degree programme. It is very common that one finds difficulties in initially adjusting himself/herself in the new environment. However, both the areas of Computing Science or Industrial Engineering are interesting and exciting in addition to being emerging areas. I’m sure once you have done a semester or two you would be in a better position to understand what is going around you and you will be able to blend within your class, with your peers, and the opportunities associated with the subject that you take on.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).