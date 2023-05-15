WSSP employees to close tube-wells in protest

PESHAWAR: Employees of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Sunday announced the closing of all tube-wells in the city due to non-payment of salaries.
The All Municipal Workers Union will hold an emergency meeting of employees today (Monday) at 10am. The municipal employees are annoyed over the non-payment of salaries and have decided to take the first phase of protest by closing the tube-wells. If their demands for salaries and other issues are not met, it has been decided to extend the protest.When contacted, the spokesman of WSSP said that the company cannot pay salaries due to lack of funds.
