JUI-F caravan leaves for Islamabad to participate in PDM sit-in

On the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a convoy of the Sindh chapter of the JUI-F left Karachi for Islamabad on Sunday to participate in a sit-in.

Sindh JUI-F General Secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro is leading the rally. Before departing, he said that as many as 100,000 workers from 30 districts of Sindh would reach Islamabad for the sit-in against the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

JUI-F leaders Qari Muhammad Usman, Maulana Muhammad Ghiyas, Maulana Sami Swati and Haji Aminullah were also present on the occasion.

Soomro said the Supreme Court was biased for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while other political leaders and workers hardly got such a speedy justice. He added that the JUI-F would stage a sit-in against the killing of justice in the country.

The role of the judiciary was not that of a supporter of the PTI, he remarked. He asked why there was silence on the setting of fire to a mosque in the Corps Commander's House by PTI workers in Lahore.

He was of the view that after efforts to damage the reputation of the army by the PTI, there were celebrations in India. He said that such a situation had arisen after the killing of justice by the Supreme Court. There was no such instance in the history of Pakistan where a remanded person got bail on the same day, Soomro said.