Funeral prayers for soldiers martyred in Muslim Bagh offered

Pakistan Army soldiers gear up for an operation against terrorist. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Naik Aminullah, age 31 years, resident of District Kalat, Lance Naik Abdul Manaf, age 35 years, resident of District Chakwal, and Steno Typist Ghulam Fareed, age 34 years, resident of District Sahiwal, who embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly against terrorists in FC Camp Muslim Bagh were offered on Saturday at the Quetta Garrison.

Corps Commander, Quetta, besides serving & retired officers/soldiers and civil government officials, attended the funeral prayers. The funeral prayers of other martyrs will be offered at their respective hometowns with full military honours.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its conclusion.

Earlier, six soldiers of the Pakistan Army and a civilian were martyred while six terrorists killed in a clearance operation at an FC compound in the Muslim Bagh area of North Balochistan.The clearance operation, which commenced on Friday evening after repulsing an initial onslaught of terrorists, was completed on Saturday. The complex clearance operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well saving three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not spared even children from their horrendous approach. All the six terrorists in the compound, who were well-equipped, have been sent to hell. A necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest their facilitators and sponsors.

In the operation, seven sons of the soil, including a civilian, embraced Shahadat while another six individuals, including a woman, have been injured. The security forces remained determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.