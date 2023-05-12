FC personnel during a patrol near the site of a terrorist attack on policemen in Quetta. — AFP/File

A heavy exchange of fire took place in the Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan where personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) gunned down two terrorists as the battle rages between the militants and the security forces, the military's media wing said Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists launched their assault on the camp in the early hours of the morning, adding that "the operation is currently underway with the heavy exchange of fire taking place with the armed assailants".



ISPR also noted: "Currently, operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex."

During the clearance operation, the military said that two soldiers have embraced martyrdom while another three are injured.

As Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terrorist attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists and vowed to eliminate them from its roots.

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting last month noted that the meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism.

It also reiterated its commitment to rooting out terrorism which it said saw an uptick after the banned outfits regrouped.