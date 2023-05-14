Rana Sana wants PTI banned

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on May 13, 2023, in this still image taken from a video. — YoutTube/PTVNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday accused Imran Khan of trying to create unrest and chaos in the country.

He told a press conference in Islamabad that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not change its attitude, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be forced to take extreme measures.

Sanaullah also announced that the government would bring “trained gangs” responsible for the violence during recent protests to justice.

In response to the violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the interior minister said the PTI must be banned. He criticised the judiciary for granting Imran Khan blanket relief but denied any potential for a faceoff between the government and Supreme Court.

He put the blame for the damage to public property and military installations on PTI workers and supporters, saying that miscreants would be identified through CCTV footage cameras and arrested.

The prime minister had also instructed the Punjab government to apprehend those involved in the attack on the corps commander’s house in Lahore within 72 hours.

At least 10 people had died and dozens were injured during the two-day protests, and internet services were suspended for over 72 hours across the country.

The army has condemned the PTI leaders for inciting its workers against the armed forces.