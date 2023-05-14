Impulsive decision

This is to highlight the damage being done to the economy of Pakistan by suspending telecom and internet services every now and then on the pretext of security and law and order. Many freelancers and service businesses are dependent on internet and telecommunication availability. A reliable service not only brings foreign exchange inflows in Pakistan but also helps in building the confidence of foreign customers, thereby generating more business and revenue. Freelancers’ earnings accounted for approximately 15 per cent of the total information and communication technologies (ICT) export remittances recorded by the country during FY 2022. Pakistan’s economic interests have to be protected at all costs and everyone has to rise above their party and institutional agendas. We are in an economic war situation and cannot afford such short-sighted policies which damage Pakistan’s economy.

Laws should be made for defence security institutions to rely on modern cyber security mechanism instead of opting for a ‘switch off’ approach that has caused significant damage. It is painful to see that despite the economic suffering of the country and its people, there is no policy direction to come out of the economic disaster that lies ahead.

Hammad Chatha

Rawalpindi