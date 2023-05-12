TTP claims attacking state installations with protesters

PESHAWAR: Commander Sirbukaf Mohmand of banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed attacking state installations with PTI’s violent protesters for two days.
In a written statement issued on Thursday, the TTP commander claimed that TTP men with violent protesters successfully achieved their targets. Commander Sirbukaf Mohmand directed other TTP men to participate in the protests, reported local media.
