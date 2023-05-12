Entrance test for admission to PhD, Master’s degree in July

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will conduct the Post Graduate Entrance Test for admission to PhD, MPhil, and Master’s degree programmes in July this year.

The classes for these programmes will start in September while the degrees will be completed in any case within the stipulated time.

These decisions were taken in the 189th meeting of the UHS Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB), held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore. Heads of various teaching departments and senior faculty of medical colleges participated in the meeting.

The Board approved the establishment of a Professional Skills Development Centre for the training of health professionals, students, and supervisors, which will conduct professional workshops for them. The Centre will be managed by the Department of Special Initiatives, under the supervision of the vice-chancellor himself. A medical teaching component will also be included in the MPhil curriculum to produce good medical teachers.

Like MS and MD programmes, the board has made it mandatory for MPhil students and supervisors to attend workshops on biostatistics, communication skills, IT, and research writing.

On this occasion, VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that in the future such research would be allowed which directly benefited the people and the community. He said that he didn’t approve the research done and the paper published for promotions only.

UHS VC questioned what was the use of a degree if an MPhil didn’t know how to teach. He stressed that the university wanted to produce graduates who would become the hallmark of UHS.