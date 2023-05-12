GT Road, Motorway blocked for traffic

NOWSHERA: The police blocked the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway for vehicular traffic at various points in the province on Thursday.

The GT Road and motorway were blocked at Jehangira point and Swabi Interchange, respectively, on the directives of the provincial caretaker government following the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan by the Supreme Court. District Police Officer Nasir Mahmood said that they had blocked the GT Road motorway in Nowshera district while the police of Swabi district had blocked in their jurisdiction.