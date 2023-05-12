US seizes 13 Hizbullah web domains

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department announced on Thursday it had seized 13 web domains controlled by Lebanon´s Hizbullah, saying they were operated by sanctioned individuals and groups but using US internet registries.

The domains blocked included the personal site of Hizbullah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem, the main site of the Islamic Resistance Support Association, Hizbullah´s fundraising arm, and sites controlled by Hizbullah´s Al-Manar TV.

Visitors to the domains now see a large one-page statement in English and Arabic that reads, “This website has been seized,” with the logos of the US FBI and Department of Commerce. The Justice Department said the sites were registered with two US-based groups, Public Internet Registry and Verisign Inc.