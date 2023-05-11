Three acquitted in Model Town case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted three police officials in the Model Town killings case.Those acquitted were former Punjab IG Mushtaq Sukhera, former DIG Operations Abdul Jabar, and former Model Town SP Tariq Aziz.The police officials had submitted acquittal applications to the ATC, contending that they had nothing to do with the case. They said that false allegations had been levelled against them. The court, after accepting their application, acquitted them.Fourteen people were killed and more than 100 were injured during an anti-encroachment operation outside the Model Town residence of Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief

Dr. Tahirul Qadri on June 17, 2014.