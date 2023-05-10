 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Volunteers trained to respond to calamities

By Our Correspondent
May 10, 2023

MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has trained Civil Defense volunteers to respond effectively and promptly in face of natural calamities.

“Our district is disaster-prone and suffered a huge human and infrastructure loss in the October 8, 2005 devastating earthquake and if you would play an effective role during such tragedies, you might serve humanity with a true spirit,” Hafeezur Rehman, the district emergency officer at the Rescue 1122 told the concluding session of the one-week training of the Civil Defense volunteers here.