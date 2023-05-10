Situationer: PTI sees plot behind violence by protesters holding party flags

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans next to a fire as they block a road during a protest against his arrest in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The PTI has alleged that there is a conspiracy afoot to blame the party for violence and vandalism on state properties by baton-wielding protesters waving PTI flags.

In an appearance on a TV talk show on Tuesday, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that those involved in public vandalism and damage to property during Tuesday’s protests had nothing to do with the PTI and that a “planned conspiracy” using criminals' acts like vandalism of state buildings may be used as a pretext to ban the PTI.

Umar’s comments came as unverified videos circulated across Pakistani social media of PTI workers allegedly storming and vandalizing state buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi, even apparently setting fire to part of one of the buildings. Umar added that it was not possible to “prove that those are PTI supporters who are burning and vandalizing.”

PTI workers had taken to the streets on Tuesday, following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Protests were held across major cities of the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Per various media reports, in Karachi, PTI protesters managed to block the main thoroughfare -- Shahrah-e-Faisal -- and also damaged property. Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has claimed that PTI supporters also set a KWSB vehicle on fire. In Lahore, PTI protesters blocked various roads, burnt tyres and reportedly led to injuries on police personnel while in Rawalpindi, PTI workers protested on Murree Road and blocked other roads as well.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan” over his arrest. Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi tweeted about the PTI’s protests, saying: “This is not politics, this is sheer terrorism”. The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for two days across the province.