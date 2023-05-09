Imran Khan booked by Rangers outside IHC in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: Rangers on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested the former prime minister in Al-Qadir Trust case from outside the premises of IHC where he had gone to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.



The PTI chairman was taken in a black Vigo by the law enforcement agency.

Khan was removed from power in April last year after he lost a parliamentary vote of confidence and is facing dozens of cases against him, ranging from charges like terrorism and corruption.

He was set to be formally indicted on Wednesday in a case that involved allegations he did not properly disclose earnings from the sale of state gifts from his time in office.

Confirming the arrest, Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, adding that the situation is under control.



Taking to his Twitter, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry alleged that Khan had been “abducted” from the court premises while score of lawyers and general people had been “tortured”.

“Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location,” he claimed.

PTI leader Murad Saeed claimed that Khan was tortured and taken into custody. He urged all party workers and supporters to take to the streets.



According to Geo News, the PTI chairman was going for biometric at the IHC when he was taken into custody. The NAB officials had arrest warrants.

IHC takes notice



Following Khan's arrest, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the matter, and summoned the Islamabad IG and the interior secretary within “15 minutes”.

He also directed the Additional Attorney General to appear before the court in 15 minutes and instructed him to immediately find out who was behind the arrest.

“If an inquiry has to be conducted, action will also be taken against the prime minister and ministers,” CJ Farooq said.



Justice Farooq further asked: “Tell us in which case the arrest was made?”

The Islamabad advocate general then requested that the court extend the time of 15 minutes to half an hour; however, the request was rejected and he was ordered to appear in 15 minutes.

More to follow...

