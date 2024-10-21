A photograph of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University. — Website/Fatima Jinnah Medical University

LAHORE: Just days after Lahore witnessed chaos owing to protests over alleged reports of a student's rape, a first-year nursing student at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University survived an alleged suicide attempt, levelling abuse and harassment allegations against the institution's woman principal.

The student has since appealed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to intervene in the matter and take action against the principal.

Iman Fatima, who hails from Gujranwala and is pursuing nursing at the university's College of Nursing and Midwifery, was rescued on Sunday by fellow nurses when she was allegedly attempting to cut her jugular vein.

According to Director General Nursing Punjab, Tahira Sagheer, the student's alleged suicide attempt came following the behaviour of the institution's principal, who would allegedly resort to abusive words, harassment, and character assassination.

Sagheer added that the student — who hails from Gujranwala and was pursuing nursing in the Lahore college — had sought leaves from the prinicpal.

As per the DG Nursing, the student has submitted an application to the secretary health for action against the principal, the hearing for which will be held today.

"Principal, student, and eye witness nurses have all been summoned with regards to the case. If the allegations are proven true, action will be taken," said Sagheer.

Meanwhile, the student alleged character assassination at the hands of the principal who used abusive words and harassed her.

"The principal behaves like this with every girl including me," she alleged, adding that the college administration did not inform her parents about her injury and also did not allow them to meet her.

"I took this step after the principal humiliated me and defamed my character," said the student. "She has been harassing me for six months."

The incident comes to light days after ongoing unrest across Punjab, particularly in Lahore, over rape allegations which went viral on social media platforms prompting students to hold multiple demonstrations across various cities in recent days.

More than two dozen people, including four policemen, were injured in violent protests in Lahore last week.

The turmoil eventually warranted a strong response from CM Maryam who, while speaking to the media on October 16, announced a crackdown on those spreading fake news regarding the rape of a student.