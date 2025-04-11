President Zardari tests negative for COVID, still under care, says Dr Asim

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses at an event on September 23, 2024. — APP

President Asif Ali Zardari is showing steady signs of recovery, his physician Dr Asim Hussain told Geo News on Friday, as medical treatment continues under close supervision.

"The president has tested negative for COVID-19 on a rapid test but remains under the care of infectious disease specialists," Dr Asim said in a phone conversation with Geo News.

The physician added that the president was undergoing physiotherapy as part of his recovery, according to his physician, and the president was expected to remain hospitalised for another couple of days.

Doctors have not yet allowed any visitors to meet President Zardari during his stay.

President Zardari tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and has since remained in isolation under close medical supervision, with multiple diagnostic tests conducted to monitor his condition.

On April 3, Dr Asim updated the media that the president was receiving medical care at a private hospital in Karachi under the care of infectious disease specialists.

"... the recent blood test reports are promising," Dr Asim informed the media.

“Infectious diseases department experts examine President Asif Zardari three times a day,” he said, adding that shifting him from Nawabshah to Karachi for treatment was a good decision.

Dr Asim further noted that visits have been restricted as a precaution due to COVID-19, the virus President Zardari tested positive earlier this week. He added that the president’s family is being provided with continuous health updates.

Earlier, senior provincial minister Sharjeel Memon refuted negative reports regarding Zardari's health and stated that the president's condition was improving.

In a statement, Memon said that reports suggesting that President Zardari was being shifted to Dubai for medical treatment were not true and that the latter would soon recover completely.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif enquired about the health of President Zardari via a telephone call.

The premier prayed for the early recovery of the president, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the president.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq held a telephone conversation with President Zardari to inquire about his well-being.

The NA speaker expressed his best wishes for the president’s health and prayed for his swift recovery. During the conversation, Sadiq conveyed his hopes for Zardari’s full recovery.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had also contacted President Zardari's physician Dr Asim Hussain to inquire about the head of state's health and wish him well.