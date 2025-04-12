PM Shehbaz lands in London after concluding Belarus visit

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meet in London. — X/@pmlndigitalpk/File

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night landed in London from Belarus for a brief two-day visit, while PML-N President and former premier Nawaz Sharif will be reaching the UK capital on Saturday for two weeks.

The premier landed at Luton Airport late in the evening and is expected to stay in the city over the weekend. He will then fly back to Pakistan on Sunday night to attend the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad. He was received at the airport by PML-N UK leaders Ahsan Dar, Rashid Hashmi and Khurram Butt.

PML-N sources said that the prime minister will go for medical checkups on Saturday and has two meetings planned on Sunday. He has been undergoing health evaluations in London for many years.

The PM will meet his elder brother Nawaz at the Avenfield flats before leaving for Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz on Friday said that Belarus had extended a "generous offer" to invite over 150,000 young, highly skilled Pakistani workers to contribute to nation-building efforts in the eastern European nation.

The premier – with Nawaz and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz - was on an official visit to Belarus at the invitation of President Lukashenko.

This visit followed the latter's visit to Pakistan in November 2024, during which both nations signed more than a dozen important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements, with pledges to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.