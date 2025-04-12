JUI-F objects to PTI’s contact with establishment

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza speaks during a parliament session. — X@KamranM69045926/File

ISLAMABAD: Irked over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) purported attempts to establish contact with the establishment, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has sought clarification from the Imran Khan-founded party.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Friday, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza said that this party has reservations on the fact that if the PTI wants to forge an alliance with them and has contacts with the establishment simultaneously.

Noting that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party wants any contacts, talks to be on behalf of the alliance's platform, Senator Murtaza said that an understanding needs to be reached if they and the PTI are to move forward together.

Highlighting that PTI's Humayun Mohmand has denied the party's contacts with the establishment, the JUI-F leader said that they still seek Asad Qasier's clarification on the issue.

"We have no issues with their [PTI's] contacts [with establishment], but we will step back from [any] alliance [if that's the case]," the lawmaker warned.

Senator Murtaza's remarks are to be taken against the backdrop of PTI Senator Azam Swati's remarks that he has started contacting the establishment with party founder Khan's permission and is set to meet a"special personality" next Wednesday.

Swati, while speaking on a private TV channel, said he had told his party founder that he, former president Dr Arif Alvi and some other people would start this process together. "I have sent a message to Dr Alvi that I am meeting someone next Wednesday. I want Alvi and some other friends to join me".

The former ruling party's attempts to initiate talks with the establishment run parallel with its hopes to forge an alliance with the JUI-F which has expressed its intention to "play a more active role" against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led collation government in Centre.

The JUI-F and the PTI, both of which share a rather bitter political past have found a common ground against last year's "rigged" February 8 elections, have held multiple meetings and have been in talks to forge an anti-government alliance for some time now.

However, issues and reservations persist between the two parties who have yet to iron out their differences and reach a consensus on any alliance framework.