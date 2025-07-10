Military commanders pledge to dismantle India-sponsored terror networks

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, chairs the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, on July 10, 2025. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army's top military leadership has reiterated their resolve to take "decisive and holistic actions" against India-backed and sponsored proxies operating against the nation, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The stance emerged during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), held in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who observed that India is intensifying its actions against Pakistan following its recent defeat in the war.

Pakistan and India went to war in May after New Delhi launched attacks on Islamabad, claiming that it was involved in the attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam — an allegation that the Pakistani government has categorically denied.

Although the war stopped within 90 hours after Pakistan's decisive response, the government in Islamabad said that New Delhi carried out numerous terrorist activities in Pakistan via its proxies since the clash.



During the high-level meeting, the CCC offered Fateha for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks carried out by Indian-sponsored proxies, vowing that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

"Taking stock of recent successes against terrorist proxies, the forum resolved that the blood of our Shuhada will not go to waste and the safety and security of people of Pakistan remain top-most priority for the Armed Forces of Pakistan."

The CCC noted that following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post-Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan.

Taking note of the Indian Army's baseless insinuations to offset its comprehensive defeat, the COAS said that the region was visibly growing disillusioned with Indian hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva-driven extremism.

"Invoking third parties in what is unmistakably a bilateral military confrontation reflects a disingenuous attempt at bloc politics aimed at falsely projecting India’s self-assigned role as a net security provider to accrue benefits in a region that is visibly growing disillusioned with Indian hegemonic ambitions and Hindutva-driven extremism."

'Proactive diplomatic manoeuvre'

During the meeting, the COAS shared details of Pakistan's proactive and successful diplomatic manoeuvre, including recent visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and UAE, where Field Marshal Munir accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"[The] forum was also briefed on the historic and unique visit of the COAS to the US, where meetings with top-tier leadership, afforded an opportunity to share, first hand, Pakistan's objective perspective on bilateral, regional and extra-regional developments."

The army's top brass conducted a holistic review of the prevailing internal and external security dynamics, the ISPR said, with particular emphasis on the recent developments in Middle East and Iran and growing propensity for "use of force" as a preferred policy tool, which warrants persistent development of self-reliant capabilities as well as national unity and resolve.

The forum was briefed on Pakistan's Army’s ongoing drive with quick adaptation towards evolving threat spectrum and changing character of war. "The COAS also appreciated the leadership of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force for further strengthening tri-services synergy."

In his concluding remarks, the army chief expressed full confidence in the operational readiness of the Pakistan Army against the complete threat spectrum.