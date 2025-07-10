Actor Humaira Asghar Ali (late). — Instagram@humairaaliofficial/File

KARACHI: Adding to the mystery surrounding actor Humaira Asghar's death, Sindh Police's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza has said that the model's body was probably six months old.

"The expiry date of food and drinks found in the flat is 2024. The last messages in the actor's phone records are also from October 2024," DIG Raza said.

Asghar was found dead in a flat — where she was living alone for seven years — in Defence Phase 6's Ittehad Commercial area on Tuesday when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to execute the eviction order in relation to a case filed by the flat's owner over unpaid rent.

A day earlier, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the cause of actor's death remains unknown as her body, which was discovered in her flat, was in an "advanced stage of decomposition".

The police surgeon highlighted that while an initial post-mortem examination has been conducted, it would be premature to say anything about the cause of death as the advanced state of decomposition has rendered the body incapable of revealing the cause of death at this stage.

She further revealed that DNA and chemical samples have been collected, and facts will be revealed after the examination of the samples.

Meanwhile, expanding on the matter, the DIG South revealed that the last message in the actor's mobile phone was from an online taxi driver and that actor's apartment electricity was also disconnected for a long time.

"The actress's last contact with the owner of the flat was also in 2024," Raza said.

Noting that they were waiting for the post-mortem report for further investigation, which may take a couple of days, the police official said that the body has been shifted to the morgue after the completion of due legal formalities, and the actor's family would receive the body today.

The DIG's remarks somewhat echo the comments of stylist Danish Maqsood, who while speaking to Geo Digital, revealed that he had sent Asghar a message on October 20, which has been left unread and also her WhatsApp's "last seen" showed October 7.