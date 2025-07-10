Pakistan-Russia freight train expected to be launched in August

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk (fourth from right) meets Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi (fourth from left), and SAPM on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan (third from left), in Moscow, Russia, on July 9, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, and SAPM on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, held a pivotal meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Moscow on Thursday.

The discussions were aimed at reinforcing the full spectrum of bilateral relations between both nations, and the agenda also covered political dialogue, trade and economic ties, energy, regional connectivity, industrial collaboration, and agriculture

During the discussions, Fatemi emphasised that Pakistan attaches "high importance" to its relations with Russia, highlighting that this partnership remains a core foreign policy priority for Islamabad.

He affirmed that Pakistan viewed Russia as a stabilising factor in the international arena.

Furthermore, during the discussion, SAPM Haroon Akhtar, who also serves as the focal person for the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) project, conveyed that Pakistan attached high importance to ongoing discussions on the new Steel Mills in Karachi as the project carried an important legacy of Pakistan’s relations with Russia, which could serve as a "leap forward" symbol of future cooperation and partnership.

The SAPM gave an overview of the investment-friendly industrial policy of Pakistan that had ensured macro-economic stability, achieved under the present government.

During the meeting, DPM Overchuk, who was assisted by key ministers, recalled his visit to Pakistan in September 2024 and his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO-Heads of Government in Islamabad in October 2024.

Characterising Pakistan and Russia as “natural allies”, he stressed that President Putin considered Pakistan as an important partner in the growth and development of the economy and energy in the region.

He also highlighted the significance of important connectivity projects between two countries including the railway connectivity between Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Russia, and the launching of pilot cargo train between Pakistan and Russia in August 2025.

The two sides also touched upon regional and international issues including the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East.

The deputy prime minister also shared that President Putin was greatly looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the forthcoming SCO-Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, in late August this year.