Terrorists attack several locations in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government’s spokesperson has confirmed that terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan launched attacks in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, and Loralai.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the security forces responded immediately and forcefully at all three affected locations.

He assured the public that the forces remain fully alert to protect the lives, property, and assets of citizens amid the evolving threat.

In a separate incident, reports have emerged of passengers being abducted near Loralai, the spokesperson said.

He said that a search operation has been launched to ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals.



Indian-backed terrorists groups have been active in Balochistan, especially after the defeat in the recent war against Pakistan. The army's top leadership, earlier today, also vowed to take decisive and holistic actions at all levels against the Indian backed and sponsored proxies.

In May, Pakistan saw a slight uptick in militant attacks even as heightened military tensions with neighbouring India failed to trigger a significant escalation in violence from extremist groups.

Data released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates a 5% increase in attacks compared to April, though the overall picture suggests militant groups largely remained contained despite the regional geopolitical climate.

According to the PICSS monthly security assessment, May recorded 85 militant attacks, a marginal rise from 81 in April.

These incidents resulted in 113 fatalities, including 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four members of peace committees. The month also saw 182 individuals injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

While the overall number of attacks saw only a modest increase, a deeper dive into the figures reveals some concerning trends.

Balochistan and KP remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead-including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants-and 100 injured (94 civilians, five security personnel, one militant).