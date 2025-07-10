Siddiqui says Imran wants to bring his sons into politics

Senator Irfan Siddiqui sits on stage during a launch ceremony for his book at Academy of Letters in Islamabad. — Online/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui claimed on Thursday that PTI founder Imran Khan wants to bring his sons into politics, saying that their Pakistan visit will not cause any political upheaval.

“No storm will come if his children come to Pakistan,” Siddiqui said while downplaying PTI’s announcement that Qasim and Suleiman will join the party's anti-government movement.

Siddiqui’s remarks come just days after Imran's sister Aleema Khan had said that the PTI founder’s UK-based sons, Qasim and Suleiman, plan to join an upcoming PTI protest movement.

Talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Aleema said the two brothers would first go to the US to raise awareness about their father’s legal situation and they would then come to Pakistan to take part in the party’s political campaign.

Speaking about the matter on Geo News' morning programme "Geo Pakistan", PML-N senator said that no one would object to their return as long as they act within the legal framework.

“He [Imran Khan] wants to bring his children into politics, but their presence will not cause any political upheaval," he added.

While commenting on PTI’s planned protest movement for Khan’s release, Irfan said that no one can secure the release of Imran Khan. “They [his sons] or his sisters cannot secure his release. [Imran Khan’s] release depends on his actions,” Siddiqui added.

The senator also dispelled the rumours of any change of government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying the current setup will continue to rule the province.

A day ago, talking to the media outside the IHC, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that it was the right of the sons of PTI founder to be a part of the movement.

Raja noted that the family’s relationship with the PTI founder was of a different nature.

He said that the party founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi have the right to have their sentences suspended soon. “It is not wrong to come out for one’s rights as Benazir Bhutto also launched a movement,” he contended.

He said if the status of the province was to be changed, two-third majority is necessary, and the government could not manage two-thirds majority even after getting reserved seats.