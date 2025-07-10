Another Karachi youth falls victim to street crime

Young man Jibran killed in shooting while resisting robbery. — Reporter

KARACHI: A 24-year-old man was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Orangi Town on Thursday, as Karachi continues to reel from a surge in violent street crime.

Police identified the victim as Jibran, who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia after the passing of his father.

Family members said he was sitting outside his home when armed assailants approached, shot him, and fled with his mobile phone and wallet.

The grieving family has appealed to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other government officials for strict action, demanding that the culprits be swiftly apprehended and punished.

Police officials said that the suspects managed to escape after the shooting. Police said raids were being conducted to trace the suspects.

In a separate incident, a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officer was injured in a shooting in Shah Latif Town’s Sector 22. The officer was shifted to a hospital, and police have begun investigations.

The killing in Orangi adds to a growing list of fatal robbery incidents in the city.

In May, 22-year-old Anas, a real estate agent, was shot dead during an attempted robbery in Shadman Town Sector 14-A. The suspects fled the scene without stealing his mobile phone or cash. A 30-bore pistol shell was recovered from the scene.

Earlier in June, ahead of Eid ul Adha, robbers attacked a goat trader near Ayesha Manzil, injuring the victim, Miandad, who had come from Umerkot to sell livestock. The robbers made away with 12 goats.

Despite public outrage and repeated appeals, Karachi continues to grapple with a surge in violent street crimes, with at least 40 robbery-related deaths reported so far this year.