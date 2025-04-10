Sindh CM announces establishment of special unit for social media safety

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs 32nd apex committee meeting at CM House on April 10, 2025. — Screengrab via Facebook/SindhCMHouse

The Sindh government will established a special unit to curb misuse of social media, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Thursday.

A series of decisions were taken in the 32nd apex committee meeting chaired by CM Murad.

The meeting was told that, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), a Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority has been created to ensure online safety and protect the rights of individuals on social media.

The authority will have the power to regulate unlawful or offensive content on social media platforms, manage the enlistment of these platforms, partially or fully block them, and issue guidelines and directives for standards regarding content.

Additionally, it can direct relevant authorities to block or remove unlawful or offensive content.

The provincial government also announced the setting up of a "Centre for Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism" to focus on strategies to combat violent extremism, a statement read.

The chief minister directed the home secretary to present the draft law in the next cabinet meeting.

Once established, the centre will focus on research, policy development, and strategies to counter violent extremism.

It will also provide support to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on terror financing investigations and work to counter online radicalization, hate speech, disinformation, and youth delinquency.

During the meeting, CM Murad also emphasised the need for coordination with Punjab and Balochistan to plan joint operations against dacoits in the riverine areas.

"Illegal foreign nationals living in the provinces are being repatriated as per policy of the federal government," he said.

The meeting was informed that the Sindh government completed Phase-I of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in 2023-24, during which 85,916 illegal foreigners were repatriated.

Transit points were established in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Jacobabad under the supervision of the respective deputy commissioners.

The chief minister expressed concern about the increasing number of road accidents in the city, as well as incidents of tankers and dumpers being set on fire.

He instructed the police to take strict action against dumpers and trucks that are operating on the roads in violation of traffic rules and regulations. Additionally, he directed the police to apprehend those responsible for the arson of the tankers.

The meeting held at CM House was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Mohammad Avais Dastagir, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, DG Rangers Maj General Muhammad Shamraiz, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, AIG Karachi, FIA, Customs, other concerned agencies' representatives.