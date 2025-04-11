PMD warns of heat wave from next week

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of heatwave conditions from next week due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere around April 13.

Most parts of the country will experience rising temperatures. Southern regions of Pakistan, including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to face severe heatwave conditions from Monday, April 13.

Temperatures in these regions during the day may remain 6-8°C above normal from April 13 to 18.

In the northern and central parts — including upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir — the temperatures are predicted to be 4-6°C above normal from April 14 to 18.

Night-time temperatures are also expected to remain higher than usual throughout the forecast period.

Excessive heat may also result in dust storms and windstorms, potentially damaging vulnerable infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

The general public, particularly children, women, and senior citizens, are advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun and remain well-hydrated.

Farmers are also urged to manage their crop activities, particularly wheat harvesting, according to the forecast, and ensure the safety of livestock.

Rising temperatures in northern areas may lead to an accelerated snowmelt between April 14 and 18, increasing the risk of flooding.

All concerned authorities have been instructed to stay alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate any potential risks.