Karachiites wake up to overnight showers amid forecast of more monsoon rains

Motorists on their way after the heavy rainfall in Karachi on June 27, 2025. — Onlin

KARACHI: The residents of country's financial hub woke up on Sunday morning to light rain reported in various areas, turning the weather pleasant after persistent overcast conditions.

Light rain was reported in various areas of the city, including near airport, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, PIDC, Saddar and Burns Road.

The highest rainfall was recorded at 2.3 millimetres on the University Road, 2mm at the airport, PAF Base Faisal and Gulshan-e-Hadeed. In Korangi and Jinnah Terminal, downpour was recorded at 1.4mm, whereas in Keamari and Surjani Town it was a mere 0.2mm.

The downpour comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain with thundershowers in Karachi, with the temperature expected to hover between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Also, another monsoon system may affect Sindh in late July, the Met Office added.

It is to be noted that a day earlier, Sindh government cancelled local government holidays and activated emergency response measures ahead of expected monsoon rains in Karachi.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said local government holidays were cancelled and arrangements had been made to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater in vulnerable parts of the city.

The rain-bearing weather system was located over southwestern Uttar Pradesh, India, and moving toward Rajasthan, according to the weatherman. Analysts believed that the system could begin impacting parts of Sindh, including Karachi, by Friday night or later that evening.

If the system continues to move westward, it may bring heavy rainfall to various districts of Sindh. However, for now, moderate rain is expected in Karachi, as per the forecast. Meteorologists are closely monitoring the system's trajectory and its potential effects on southern Pakistan in the coming days.

Apart from Karachi, the country as a whole is witnessing monsoon rains with showers wreaking havoc in various areas, resulting in at least 202 people — including 96 children — being killed in various incidents, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The official data paints a grim picture, with Punjab accounting for 123 of the total deaths. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 40 deaths, Sindh 21, Balochistan 16, and Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported one each.

The causes of death varied widely, with at least 118 killed due to house collapses, 30 from flash floods, and others due to drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and landslides.

The rains have injured more than 560 people, including 182 children.