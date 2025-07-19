Monsoon fury kills 200 in Pakistan

A person rides a motorbike through a flooded street after a downpour in Lahore, July 9, 2025. — Reuters

The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) data showed on Saturday that more than 200 people, among them 96 children, have died across Pakistan since the monsoon season began in late June.

The official data paints a grim picture, with Punjab accounting for 123 of the total deaths. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 40 deaths, Sindh 21, Balochistan 16, and Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported one each.

The causes of death varied widely, with at least 118 killed due to house collapses, 30 from flash floods, and others due to drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and landslides. The rains have injured more than 560 people, including 182 children.

Rains devastate families

In Rawalpindi, flash floods swept through homes, streets, and markets, submerging entire neighbourhoods such as Dhamial, Hathi Chowk, and Morgah, Geo News reported.

In Tench Bhata and Fauji Colony, water levels rose dangerously — in some areas reaching rooftops — forcing residents to flee, leaving behind their belongings.

Among the victims was eight-year-old Hasan Ali, whose grieving father described the family's shock over the sudden loss.

Faisalabad has also witnessed extensive damage, with 11 deaths and 60 injuries reported in 33 incidents over just two days. Most of the fatalities occurred due to the collapse of weakened structures. Many of the affected families stated they lacked the resources to repair their homes before the monsoon.

Compounding crisis

Heavy rainfall and landslides have destroyed infrastructure across Punjab. At least 32 roads in Chakwal were washed away after over 450mm of rainfall.

In nearby villages like Khewal, house collapses killed multiple people, including a father and son. Communication links remain severed, and the power supply is yet to be restored in several regions.

Rescue and repair work is underway. On the chief minister's instructions, heavy machinery has been deployed to reopen blocked roads in Jhelum, Pind Dadan Khan, Kallar Kahar, and surrounding areas.

In Rawalpindi’s Karoli Dhoke Bridge area, a rain-triggered road breach has been patched to resume traffic flow.